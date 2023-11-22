Rivers Police Arrest Suspected Killer Cops

Authorities of the Rivers State Police Command said they have arrested some of their men accused of killing one Eze Nyebuchi of the Woji community in Obio Akpor.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, confirmed the arrests in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday by the command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko.

He said the suspected killer policemen were arrested alongside a suspect fingered in the torture and murder of Nyebuchi.

“We have visited the scene of the crime and condoled with the family members of the late Nyebuchi.



