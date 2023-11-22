Agency Debunks Bullying Allegations Against Ex Miss Nigeria Tukura

The BFA agency has refuted allegations of bullying and harassment made against the 43rd Miss Nigeria and former BBNaija housemate, Beauty  Tukura. 

The agency, which acts as her management, made this known in a press statement posted on its Instagram page on Tuesday, November 21. 

According to the statement, a certain individual on X, formerly Twitter, identified as Ruby Deborah Batubo, had accused the reality TV star, Tukura, of allegedly being "a wicked individual" who bullied her while they were in secondary school, claiming that the alleged bullying led her to attempt suicide. 

The statement read, "This accusation was profoundly surprising to our client, who maintains a firm stance against any form of bullying. 

"Consequently, in addressing the matter, we conducted a thorough investigation and verification with our client's alma mater, the American University of Nigeria Academy, Adamawa State, Nigeria, to confirm whether or not Ruby Deborah Batubo was indeed a student. 

"Upon conclusion of our investigation, it was discovered that there is no record of Ruby Deborah Batubo ever attending the aforementioned institution." 

The agency added that Batubo chose to engage in defamatory actions against Tukura to tarnish her reputation and career, emphasising that the allegations are "not only malicious but unequivocally baseless, completely lacking in truth," and are "mere products of Ruby Deborah Batubo's imagination." 

"Any further communication will be provided as may be necessary in the course of obtaining justice in this matter," the statement added. 


