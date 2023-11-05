Prince Segun Akanni Unveils Activities For The 2024 Edition Of Pan-Afrika Drum In Canada

Still basking in the euphoria of a successful hosting of the maiden edition of the Drum Festival on July 28, 2023, organiser of the event, The Drum Online Media Incorporation is preparing to host the second edition with the theme; “Exploring the Dynamism of African Drums and Canadian Multiculturalism for Global Unity, Inclusivity and Development” on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at Fuzion Banquet Hall, Britannia Road, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

The grand finale of the Pan-Afrika Drum Festival will take place on Friday, July 28, 2024 at Wesley Hall, 69 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8.

In a press release made available to media executives, The Convener of the festival, Prince Segun Akanni, said the festival will be held in collaboration with the Global Forum for Human Rights and Sustainable Development (GFHRSD), a United Nations recognised non-governmental organisation and other organisations to host the festival. The first edition, which was very successful with goodwill messages from the Canadian Prime Minister, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier of Ontario, Hon. Doug Ford, Nigeria Ambassador to Canada, Ambassador Adeyinka Asekun, Mayor of Brampton, Hon. Patrick Brown, Canadian Secretary of State and Former Minister Of Immigration, Hon Gerry Weiner, Arole Oodua Ooni Ogunwusi Babatunde Adeyeye, Ooni of Ife, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, The Olota of Otta Awori Kingdom, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Prof) Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalanlege, Councillor Ayo Owodunni, among others, remains evergreen in our hearts.

Akanni noted that some of the activities for the second edition include a courtesy visit and interactive sessions with the Premier Of Ontario, Hon. Doug Ford, Mayor of Brampton, Mayor Patrick Brown and Mayor of Toronto, Mayor Olivia Chow, Mayor Of Kitchener, Mayor Berry Vrbanovic,

Cultural and Touris sectors, such as Canadian Council For The Arts, as well as some Canadian media organisations.

In his words; “ There will be entertainment and other fascinating activities such as lecture presentation, art exhibition, drum competitions, beauty pageant/ fashion show, award presentation, cultural performances, and other colourful mind-bowing side attractions.

Akanni further stated that as part of the strategic efforts to facilitate visa applications processes for invited guests, cultural icons and festival enthusiasts coming from different parts of the world, the Immigration Refugee And Citizenship Canada, having reviewed the application submitted to them for the registration of the second edition of the Pan-Afrika Drum Festival, has accredited the festival with a special event code. This he said, it's a milestone accomplishment.

Akanni further stated the new theme of the festival is expected to incorporate other African Drum festivals into a unified festival which serves as an opportunity to showcase their rich and diverse cultural values and aesthetics to a global stage.

"There will be exciting and new programmes and it will commemorate Canadian Multiculturalism Day on June 27, which holds across major cosmopolitan cities in Canada every year.

" The Canadian Multiculturalism Day is a symbolic event that recognizes, appreciates and celebrates Canada’s diverse and pluralistic structure as one of the premiere democratic settings in the world.

Continuing.., he said, " other activities lined for the epoch-making festival include ' innovation of the inaugural Africa Media Nite Out, which is expected to honour and celebrate African journalists who have made remarkable contributions towards the growth and development of journalism in Africa. Those who have also promoted African societies by making them better for habitation.

" We hope to integrate this as one of the cardinal components of the annual event in Canada and with this kind of exposure, African journalists will experience the serene and harmonious haven that characterizes Canada’s multi-ethnic and diverse culture.

Prince Akanni, on behalf of the organizing committee, enjoins sponsors and partners to collaborate with the organising team to record another milestone accomplishment in their collective quest toward a culturally tolerant, harmonious and united world.