I Still Believe In Love, Faithfulness To One Partner...Actress Tonto Dike

Nollywood actress turned activist, Tonto Dikeh, has expressed her belief in the institution of marriage and her commitment to love and faithfulness to one partner.

The prominent figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry voiced her concerns regarding the current generation’s attitudes towards loyalty and commitment in relationships.

Tonto Dikeh, known for her active involvement in social causes recently made the headlines with her decision to switch her political allegiance from the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the last general election, she had run as the deputy governorship candidate for the ADC. She came under attacks from social media users for joining the political party she had once vilified.

Speaking about the younger generation’s attitudes toward commitment and fidelity in relationships, Tonto said “I’m deeply troubled by today’s generation of young Nigerians who seem to dismiss the idea of staying loyal and faithful to one partner. It’s disheartening to see that true love is often regarded as an elusive concept,” she remarked.

She stated further that she believes in the the enduring value of love, loyalty, and faithfulness within the context of modern relationships, sending a strong message to the youth and those who may have lost faith in these principles.

“I refuse to allow this generation to strip me of the joy of love. I will not permit the prevailing attitudes of this era to deter me from embracing love and remaining dedicated to one person,” Tonto declared.