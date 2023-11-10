Police Detain Father As Mother Of Viral Boy In ‘Mummy Calm Down’ Video Commits Suicide

You'd reckon that after the young lad from the viral 'mummy calm down' video hit the big time, rubbing shoulders with A-list celebrities and politicians, and raking in a heap of cash gifts, the family's luck would take a turn for the better.

But fast forward three years, news of the little boy's mom taking her own life hit the internet like a bolt from the blue, leaving folks utterly bewildered about what drove her to such a drastic step.

The police, they've got the boy's dad under lock and key, and they spilled the beans on his side of the story

The Edo state police command has affirmed the arrest of the husband of woman seen in the widely circulated ‘Mummy Calm Down’ video.

The father of three is now in polic custody for interrogation, following the mysterious circumstances surrounding his wife’s tragic suicide.

The Edo state police spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, has responded to reports trailing the tragic suicide of Toluige Olokoobi, the mother to Oreofeoluwa Lawal-Babalola, the little boy who inspired the viral “mummy be calming down” video.

On Tuesday, an X user revealed that Toluige tragically took her own life in Benin for reasons that remain undisclosed.

The X user claimed to have been present at the scene of the incident on Monday afternoon and noted that Toluige had chosen not to confide in anyone about her troubles before her suicide.

"The woman in the viral Mummy Calm down video has just committed suicide here in Benin," he wrote.





"She refused to speak to anyone about her problems. She left three kids for her husband including the popular Mummy Calm Down boy."





Chidi Nwabuzor, the spokesperson of the Edo state police command, while speaking with BBC Pidgin, confirmed Toluige’s passing. He also stated that her husband has been arrested and is currently detained for further questioning.

According to Nwabuzor, the husband reported the incident to the police.





The police spokesperson mentioned that the husband explained that when he returned home from the market, he discovered his wife hanging with a rope around her neck.





After this discovery, she was promptly taken to the hospital, where her death was confirmed, and body subsequently taken to the mortuary.

In 2020, Oreofeoluwa became an instant sensation on social media platforms after a video went viral of him in tears from his mum's scolding while confidently telling her to "calm down" and give him a "last chance".









The footage also inspired Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos governor’s Eid-el-Kabir message to Muslim faithfuls and inhabitants of the state wherein he urged them to maintain calm amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The boy alongside his family thereafter met with the governor, who commended his courage and composure.





Oreofeoluwa was featured in several interviews with media houses. He also said he wants to be a police officer to help fight corruption in Nigeria