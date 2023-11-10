Catholic Church Approves Baptism For Transgenders

Transgender people can be baptized into the Roman Catholic Church and act as godparents and witnesses at weddings, the Vatican's Dicastery of the Doctrine of the Faith (formerly the Holy Inquisition) says in a document:

“The document gives a positive answer to the question of whether trans people can be baptized.

At the same time, the Dicastery indicates that this is also possible if they have undergone a course of hormonal treatment or undergone sex reassignment surgery.

As for children of homosexual couples, including those born through surrogacy, the dicastery allows for the possibility of their baptism if there is a “reasonable hope that the child will be raised in the Catholic faith.”

The Vatican structure also does not rule out that transsexuals “may, under certain conditions, serve as godparents.”

A similar position has been formulated on the question of whether gays can act as godparents. It is emphasized that in such cases we are talking about a person who “leads life in accordance with faith and the obligations that he assumes”