Oyo Chef Attempts Guinness World Record With 200-Hour Cookathon

byCKN NEWS -
The Oyo State Government on Saturday congratulated Chef Adebayo Temitope on his completion of a 200-hour cookathon to set a new feat for the Guinness World Record.

In a post on X, the Oyo Government wrote, "We join the good people of Ogbomoso and, indeed, Oyo State to congratulate Prince Adebayo Ayodeji Temitope #cheftopemaggie on completing his 200-hour Cookathon.

"He started cooking on Thursday, 9 November 2023, at 6:31 p.m. and ended earlier today, Saturday, 18 November 2023, at 2.31 a.m. We look forward to the final verification and award of the new world record by the Guinness World Record #GWR team."

The Guinness World Records had disclosed on November 7 that Alan Fisher from Ireland cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan, surpassing the previous record held by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci by over 24 hours.



