NPC DG Commends Gov Oyebanji's Support For Development Of Tourism

The Director-General of the National Population Commission, Dr Telson Osifo Ojogun has commended Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji for his efforts to promote tourism and ensure the security of lives and property in the state.

Dr. Ojogun who was in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State with some Commissioners, officials, and staff of the Commission on a state assessment in preparation for the impending census described Ekiti State as a 'natural bundle of tourism tucked in the rainforest of Southwest Nigeria, blessed with fantastic hospitable and awesomely pleasant people who are being governed by pro-people and pro-development Governor Biodun Oyebanji '





During his visit, the Director-General and his entourage which included Mr. Deji Ajayi, a former Head of Service in Ekiti State who is a Commissioner of the NPC had the opportunity to explore several tourist attractions in Ekiti, including Ikogosi Warm Springs, and Arinta Waterfalls which was packaged by the newly created Bureau of Tourism Development were visibly impressed by the natural beauty and cultural heritage of these sites, and recognized their potential to attract both domestic and international tourists.





Dr Ojogun at the Ikogosi Warm Spring expressed his admiration for Governor Oyebanji's commitment to developing the tourism sector in Ekiti.

He acknowledged the significant investments made by the state government to improve infrastructure around these sites, such as the construction of access roads, parking facilities, and visitor centers. "These efforts have undoubtedly made it more convenient and enjoyable for tourists to explore Ekiti's unique offerings."





In addition to infrastructure development, the Director-General also highlighted the importance of security in attracting tourists.

He commended Governor Oyebanji for prioritizing safety and ensuring a conducive environment for tourists to visit and explore the state

.The Director-General noted that Ekiti's efforts in this regard would significantly boost the confidence of tourists and encourage more people to visit and experience the state's rich culture and natural wonders.

Dr Ojogun emphasized the economic benefits of tourism for Ekiti state. He noted that a thriving tourism industry can create jobs, foster economic growth, and enhance the overall well-being of the local community.

Dr. Ojogun pointed out that by attracting tourists, " Ekiti can generate revenue that can be reinvested into the development of other sectors, such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure"





Reinforcing Dr Ojogun's position Dayo Olujekun, Deputy General Manager, Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort, who welcomed the DG and his entourage to the tourism sites informed that his company Glocient Hospitality has invested millions of naira in upgrading the site which was in the parlous and abject state but he however, specially thanked Governor Oyebanji's for his immeasurable support for the company in Ekiti without which ' we could not have gone so far to this state within 12 months. Governor Oyebanji has been so supportive and wonderful in his determination that Ikogosi is turned into a sustainable eldorado "

Mr Olujekun disclosed to the DG and his delegation that, Glocient has given direct employment to over 151 Nigerians in the ratio of 95 percent of Ekiti and 5 percent of non-Ekiti and indirect employment to 95 others in the value chain of engagement and we are still adding more as you can see that renovation is still ongoing "

Earlier, Dr Ojogun and his delegation had a jolly romance with Mother Nature at the Arinta Waterfall where he noted the operator's efforts at upscaling the site without having an uncontrollable impact on the environment.

" Arinta is a lovely waterfall. We are here with nature. I am delighted to be here. I fell in love with this Ikogosi - Ipole Iloro - Arinta waterfall corridor. It offers a scenic view that the eyes cannot delete in their memory. I commend the management of this site for applying sustainable ethics in his efforts to uplift the site. '

At the close of the tour, Dr Ojogun applauded Amb Wale Ojo-Lanre, DG, Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, and his team for offering an excellent tour package which he described as clinically professional that ' limited our speed below 45 km per hour '

Officials of the NPC who enjoyed the bliss of Ekiti tourism are

Innua Jalingo, Husanu Alh. Isupaku, Arukwe G. Ngozi, Olanipekun Arinola, Ahmed Kumo, Amoo Azeez, Tony Ofili, Adeyemi Eunice F, Akin Ariyo, Amohoidu Sunday, Oladele Timothew, Mrs. Ipinlaye, Afolabi Idowu F., Akogun Olamide and. Adeusi Comfort





In his remark, Amb Wale Ojo - Lanre the Director-General of the Bureau of Tourism Development said that the visit to tourism sites in Ekiti state by the NPC DG and his delegation is a testament to Governor Oyebanji's commendable efforts in promoting tourism and ensuring security which are signals for others to visit Ekiti state and explore its numerous lovely tourism sites.

" Ekiti is lovely. Come, visit Ekiti and feed your eyes with evergreen memories of wonderful sites. The Bureau of Tourism Development, Ekiti State will offer you an excellent tour package. Ekiti Tourism Beckons'