NSCDC Destroys Illegal Crude Oil Warehouses In Imo, Arrests Two

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps uncovered  illegal crude oil warehouses and arrested two suspects in separate operations across Imo State. 

The operations were carried out by the NSCDC Commandant-General's Special Intelligence Squad. 

This was made known in a post on the Facebook page of the NSCDC on Sunday. 

Photos from the operations were shared with the caption, "Intensifying war against economic saboteurs: The CG SIS arrests two  suspected economic saboteurs, impounds one Toyota sequoia jeep loaded with over 5,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO at Abacheke of Ohaji/ Egbema LGA of Imo State, also discovered and destroys two  illegal crude oil warehouses located in a thick forest in Izorsu community of Oguta II LGA and Umuofor Community of Oguta LGA in Imo State respectively." 


