Lagos Fire Service To Prosecute Man For Assaulting Firefighters

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has stated that it will arraign a man, name withheld, for assaulting firefighters  on duty.

The agency made this known in a statement on its X page on Sunday.

The statement partly read, "The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is set to prosecute a male adult at the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Court, Safety Arena, Bolade, Oshodi, Lagos on Monday, November 20, 2023 for assaulting firefighters engaged in statutory duty.

"The incident occurred on Monday, October 1, 2023, at 167 Egbe Road, Cele Egbe, Ikotun, Lagos, where the accused allegedly attacked firefighters responding to a fire incident. 

"The accused claimed the firefighters obstructed his tricycle/motorcycle park operations, leading to a confrontation.

"Following the altercation, State Task Force officials pursued and apprehended the accused last Thursday, and he is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow."

