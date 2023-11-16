Nigeria's Foremost Marketing Guru Kunle Onime Honored At Nigerian Marketing Awards

Nigeria's foremost brand marketing guru Kunle Onime has bagged the prestigious Nigerian Marketing Award for pioneering Experimental Marketing in Nigeria

The event was held in Lagos at the weekend

This was the post of the multiple Roots FM founder on the award

"At the Nigerian marketing award that held on the 10th November 2023, I was honored with the prestigious award of pioneer in Experiential marketing in Nigeria

This recognition is a testament to my commitment to pushing the boundaries and delivering exceptional experiences .

Experiential marketing has become an increasingly important aspect of engaging with consumers in today's fast-paced, digital world. My team and i have leveraged the power of Experiential marketing to create unique and immersive experiences that not only captivate our audience but also drive meaningful interactions and connections.





I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the incredible team that has worked tirelessly to develop and execute innovative campaigns over the years . Their creativity, dedication, and passion have been integral in achieving this recognition.

I would also like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our clients and partners who have put their trust in us and supported us throughout the years. Together, we have created unforgettable brand experiences that have resonated with audiences and helped us stand out in the competitive marketplace.

This award serves as inspiration for me to continue pushing the boundaries of Experiential marketing on in Nigeria and beyond .

I remain committed to delivering exceptional and outstanding campaigns that leave a lasting impact on our audience.

Once again, a sincere thank you to everyone who has contributed to this achievement. I am truly honored to be recognized as a pioneer in Experiential marketing on Nigeria look forward to continuing the journey of innovation and success in the future."