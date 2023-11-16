God Changed Winter To Summer In USA For Me..Pastor E A Adeboye

RCCG General Overseer Pastor E A Adeboye has narrated how God miraculously changed the weather because of him during one of his Visits to USA

Hear him

“Years ago, I was invited to Colorado in America in January. I don't like cold weather at all. So I said to my father [God], I'm going to Colorado, while I am there, suspend the weather.

Throughout the days I was there, people were wearing t-shirts in January, but God pushed away the winter and brought in summer.

I boarded the plane at 5pm to travel back to Nigeria, two hours after I left, all the snow that had been hanging in the air began to fall”.