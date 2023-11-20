Nigeria Head Coach, Jose Peseiro Applies To Coach Egyptian Club, Zamalek

According to Egyptian website, Kooora, Peseiro is among the coaches who have submitted their CV’s for the top job.

Zamalek are in the market for a new coach after recently sacking Colombian, Juan Carlos Osorio for poor results.

“Jose Peseiro is among the names already nominated to lead Zamalek,” a reliable club source told Kooora.

“But he does not enjoy any preference. He is just one name among many CVs on the board of directors’ table.”

Peseiro’s decision to apply for the White Castle’s coaching job may not go down well with his current employers, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The 63-year-old penned a new short-term contract with the NFF in the summer.

The Portuguese is currently under-fire following the Super Eagles of Nigeria’s poor start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Eagles are without a win after two games following their 1-1 draw against the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Sunday.

