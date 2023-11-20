76 Year Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping And Impregnating 16 Year Old Girl

Mn of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, have arrested a 76-year-old man, David Ogunsanwo, in Abeokuta for allegedly raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development in Ogun, Adijat Adeleye, who confirmed the arrest told newsmen in Abeokuta on Saturday, November 19, 2023, that the septuagenarian would be arraigned to get justice for the victim. 

"The arrest of the aged culprit was facilitated by the Community Development Initiatives located at Ajisebutu House, Oba Adenaiya Street, Itamarun in Ijebu Imusin, led by the Executive Director, Igbodipe Olumide Fidelis. Upon findings, it was discovered that the young girl, whose identity is undisclosed, was already 5 months pregnant,” she said. 

She expressed worries about the increasing rate of sexual abuse in the country and appealed to victims to always speak up.

The Commissioner also called on parents to stop withdrawing rape cases from the law. 

“Parents are advised to report cases of violation of their children and wards to the police and not withdraw such cases until justice is served,” she said.

“Withdrawing cases of violation from the law serves as an impetus for perpetrators to continue in the crime,” 

"Over time, it has been established that collective action and a unified stance against despicable acts are crucial to safeguarding children and bringing perpetrators to justice," she added.

