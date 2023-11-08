NCC Endows Professional Chairs at Three Universities

In a significant development today, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) took a commendable step to bolster the educational landscape of the nation by endowing Professional Chairs at three prominent universities. The ceremony took place at the Head Office in Maitama, Abuja, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.





The universities benefiting from this remarkable initiative are the University of Lagos, Modibbo Adama University in Adamawa, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. The NCC, in collaboration with the academia, selected these institutions to host endowed Professorial Chairs, reflecting their dedication to academic excellence and knowledge advancement.





The primary objective of this Professorial Chair Endowment program is to provide substantial financial resources to support teaching, research, and various scholarly activities within these universities. By doing so, the NCC aims to promote academic excellence and foster the expansion of knowledge in specific fields of study.





This initiative underscores the NCC's commitment to contributing to the growth and development of the academic sphere in Nigeria, offering invaluable resources for the betterment of education and research. As these endowed Professorial Chairs take root, they are expected to become beacons of knowledge, further enriching the academic landscape in the country.