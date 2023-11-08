LASU Removes Student Affairs Dean Over Certificate Racketeering Allegations

The Lagos State University, Ojo, has removed the Dean of Student Affairs, Prof. Tajudeen Olumoko.

His removal was in connection with a news report published on Monday by an online news platform 

The story revealed that a certificate racketeering syndicate had genuine Lagos State University certificates that anyone interested could purchase for between N2m and N3m, depending on the technicality of the course involved.

Meanwhile, a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science, Dr Abiodun Fatai-Abatan, has been appointed as acting DSA.

A source in the university who does not want to be mentioned confirmed the removal to our correspondent, saying, “Yes, it is true, Olumoko has been removed and Abatan has taken over as DSA. This happened yesterday, (Tuesday).”

However, the Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, LASU, Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, when asked for the school’s reaction to the removal of Prof Olumoko, said “I can’t say if he has been removed or not. I am not yet in the office. So, I don’t know anything yet.”

Also,CKNNews eports that the Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday, said it would invite the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Mr. Tolani Akibu, the Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the Senate of the tertiary institution and other top staff over allegations of extortion and certificate racketeering levelled against the school recently.

