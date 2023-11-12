Kidnapped INEC Official Regains Freedom

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa says its  Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO), abducted on Friday, has regained his freedom.

It was gathered that the SPO was abducted by gunmen on his way to the Registration Area Centre – 06 (Ossioma) in Sagbama Local Government Area.

The Head of Voter Education and Publicity of the state INEC in Yenagoa, Mr Wilfred  Ifogah, confirmed the news in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday.

According to Ifogah, the officer is hale and hearty.

Moreso, the officer whose name was not disclosed, was abducted while waiting at Amassoma Jetty to board a boat to his place of deployment.

The spokesman for the Police Command in the state, CSP Asinim Butswat, could not be reached for comments. 


(NAN)

