Guber Election: Results From Five LGAs In Imo State Released

These are results from Governorship election five LGAs in Imo State as released by INEC at the Local Government areas

RESULT: Nwangele Local Government

Accredited voters: 33259

APC – 29282

LP – 895

PDP – 2132

Results from Oru West Local Government

APC—38,026

LP—1,867

PDP—987





RESULT: Obowo LGA, Imo state

Accredited voters: 22, 214

APC: 17,514

LP: 3,404

PDP: 711

RESULT: Owerri North LGA

Accredited voters: 18,398

APC: 8,536

LP: 4,386

PDP: 3,449

RESULT: Njaba LGA, Imo state

Accredited voters: 12,098

APC: 811

LP: 995

PDP: 2,404





Source: Vanguard