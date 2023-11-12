Guber Election: Results From Five LGAs In Imo State Released

These are results from Governorship election five LGAs in Imo State as released by INEC at the Local Government areas
RESULT: Nwangele Local Government
Accredited voters: 33259
APC – 29282
LP – 895
PDP – 2132
******************
Results from Oru West Local Government
APC—38,026
LP—1,867
PDP—987
RESULT: Obowo LGA, Imo state
Accredited voters: 22, 214
APC: 17,514
LP: 3,404
PDP: 711
******************
RESULT: Owerri North LGA
Accredited voters: 18,398
APC: 8,536
LP: 4,386
PDP: 3,449
******************
RESULT: Njaba LGA, Imo state
Accredited voters: 12,098
APC: 811
LP: 995
PDP: 2,404
Source: Vanguard