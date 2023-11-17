INEC Presents Certificate Of Return To Gov Diri, Deputy

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented Certificate Of Returns to Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Diri, PDP candidate for the November 11 off-cycle governorship election in the State, was declared winner by the INEC early in the week.

The INEC National Commissioner in charge of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers states, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, presented the certificate to the duo at the state headquarters of the commission in Yenagoa.

Mrs. Agbamuche-Mbu, said presenting the Certificate of Return by the commission was a statutory provision in fulfilment of section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which also stated that the presentation must be done within 14 days following the declaration of a winner.

She thanked stakeholders for their commitment and contributions toward the peaceful conduct of the election and equally appreciated staff of the commission who displayed exceptional level of dedication to their job.

She also congratulated the governor and his deputy over their victory at the poll and wished them a successful second tenure in office.

Responding, Governor Diri said the event puts to rest the speculation that INEC would not present the certificate to him just as he commended the commission for its professionalism and impartiality during and after the election.

Diri said it was an historic moment for him, his deputy and Bayelsans, who he appreciated for standing behind him and his running mate, bearing in mind the antics of the opposition that brandished cooked results against their will.



