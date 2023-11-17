Breaking:Tinubu Cancels 40% IGR Deduction From Universities





President Bola Tinubu has announced the cancellation of the automatic deduction of 40 per cent from the internally generated revenues of federal universities.





He says the policy implementation is ill-timed.





Tinubu spoke on Friday at an ongoing 75th Founder’s Day ceremony of the University of Ibadan (UI). He was represented by the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman.





In his speech as the Visitor to the university, President Tinubu pledged his commitment to the reform of the nation’s education sector as the bedrock for national development.







