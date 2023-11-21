ICOBA End Of Year Party Holds 8th December In Lagos

Igbobi College Old Boys Association is set for another edition of its Annual End Of Yeat Party

This is a statement pushed out by the Association through its spokesman Mr Femi Bankole

"ICOBA proudly presents to you the opportunity to unwind and celebrate the outgoing year 2023.

It’s going to be a new experience as we celebrate our End of Year party in an indoor/outdoor domain, away from our usual place. This year's event is tagged: *"All White On Crazy Sneakers"* and promises to be much bigger, much more exciting, and a rollercoaster of fun.

The event will hold as follows:

• The Bay Lounge, Lekki, Lagos

• Friday 8th, December 2023

• 5:30PM

As this event generates unprecedented interest amongst Igbobians and non-Igbobians alike, I urge you to quickly buy your ticket(s) at *N25,000k* per seat and *N250,000k* for table of 10.

Payment is incredibly easy by direct bank transfer to ICOBA Sterling Bank Account - 0001205122

*(kindly indicate: your name/Set/2023 Party as reference).*

For reservations, call/WhatsApp: Femi Bankole - +2347064631467 & Tunji Akinwunmi - +2349081122003.

By the way, prizes are at stake for the craziest sneaker and two best runner ups.

*Time to get excited.....*

#SaveTheDate

#ICOBARocks

#ICOBAEoYParty

Let’s keep the excitement going!





Femi Bankole

Publicity Secretary, ICOBA National