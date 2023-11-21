Aso Rock Tackles Obasanjo Over Democracy Comment

The Presidency, on Monday, blamed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for the current state of Nigeria’s democracy.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who spoke on the matter, noted that the democracy the country currently practises dates back to direct inputs by Obasanjo when he led the country’s first as military Head of State from 1976 – 1979 and as civilian President from 1999 – 2007.

“Obasanjo ought to know that he brought this thing into Nigeria. He was the one who made us adopt it in 1979. He must have seen it as expensive and unsuitable when he governed us for eight years and even wanted an extension for another four years.

“So, the way he is sounding, it is like the man is getting wiser after leaving office,” Onanuga said, reacting to Obasanjo’s post-presidential stance.