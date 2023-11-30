How Robbers Killed Gov Abiodun's Finance Director, Cart Away Millions Of Naira ...Insider Job Suspected

Gunmen, suspected to be armed robbers on Wednesday afternoon reportedly shot dead Director of Finance and Accounts, attached to the Ogun State Governor’s office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Mr. Taiwo Oyekanmi

It was gathered that Mr. Oyekanmi was gunned down on top of the NNPC Bridge, along Oke-Mosan road, while returning from the bank where he had gone to make withdrawals in preparation for Thursday’s budget presentation by the governor.

He was said to have been rushed to the State Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, where he was pronounced dead.

Two top civil servants at the Governor’s Office in Abeokuta, who spoke with newsmen under the condition of anonymity, said the incident has thrown the Secretariat into a mourning mood.

Confirming the incident, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Alamutu, said police is on the trail of the hoodlums.Alamutu said, “This afternoon, the accountant, the Director of Finance with driver and one other person left for Fidelity Bank to make some withdrawal.

They went with a homemade bullion van. They were supposed to have a police escort, but for certain reasons, the person was permitted to travel to attend to some issues, so consequently he was not part of the movement.

According to the story, after making the withdrawal, and on their way back to the office, they were accosted.

A vehicle blocked them on top of the NNPC bridge, five occupants of the vehicle came down, shot at the Director and from their vehicle, brought out a sledge hammer to force the receptacle where the money was kept open and they left with the money.

Many people who spoke anonymously on the matter said it could have been an insider job

They were of the opinion that someone who was privy to the cash movement must have tipped the armed robbers