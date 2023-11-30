Gunmen Kidnap Student Who Was Going Back To School For Final Year Exam In Abia

Suspected gunmen on Monday Evening 27th November 2023 reportedly Kidnnapped a Student of Federal Polytechnic Oko from Isuochi in Umunneochi LGA of Abia State Miss Chioma Goodness.

She was kidnapped alongside other passengers at the Okigwe axis of the Enugu-Portharcourt Expressway on her way to write her final exams and sign out as a Graduate from Federal Polytechnic Oko,Anambra state

A family source who spoke to Promise Uzoma Okoro said the Kidnappers demanded 25million at first,After so much begging ,they reduced it to N5m and they're still insisting or they bring her corpse.