Zion Prayer Movement GO Reveals Why Uzodimma Should Be Reelected

A popular Lagos-based pastor, Evangelist Chukwuebuka Anozie Obi of the Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, has officially endorsed the reelection bid of Governor Hope Uzodimma.





In a video he released on Wednesday, the spiritual leader, who hails from Ubulu-Ihejifor in Oru-West L.G.A, Imo State, praised the governor's exceptional leadership and vision for the state





Obi, known for his influence and spiritual guidance for people in the southeast region, spoke passionately about the governor's achievements and dedication to the well-being of the people of Imo State. His endorsement is expected to carry substantial weight as the state approaches the next gubernatorial election.





During his endorsement speech, the pastor commended Governor Uzodimma for his commitment to the overall development of Imo State and Igboland in general, especially his intervention during the demolition exercise carried out by the Lagos State government, which affected people of southeast extraction.





He also praised the Governor for his performance in key areas including healthcare, economic development, education, and infrastructure. He particularly hailed him for heeding his cry about the deplorable condition of the road leading to his village.





He said, "My interest in the Imo Governorship election is peace. I know that people listen to me and respect me enough because they know I am a man of integrity. I want to use this opportunity to praise Governor Uzodimma because we must praise him when he does well. When Lagos started demolishing houses of Igbo people, Uzodimma was the only governor from the southeast who went to meet the Lagos State Governor. They dialogued, and the demolition was stopped.





"There was a time I cried out about the road leading to my village, which was abandoned by previous governors, and Uzodimma listened to me and promised that the road would be fixed. He has fulfilled his promises, as the contractors are now set to begin the renovation of the road. I thank the governor for his intervention in Lagos, for what he has been doing in Imo State, and for what he will continue to do after the election. So, Imolites, go out there, vote wisely, and don't be deceived."





The spiritual leader's praise of Governor Uzodimma's leadership, vision, and achievements underscores the momentum and support that the governor's reelection campaign is building.