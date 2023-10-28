Mr Ibu's Wife Is Wicked .She Is Using His Illness To Cash Out..Actor Lashes Out

An actor who goes by the name Digidi Dunhill has this to say about the ongoing controversies over Mr Ibu's sickness





" Ibu's Sickness Latest

The only thing that I will say about my friend Ibu.

NEVER MARRY A WIFE THAT WANTS TO GET RICH WITH YOUR SICKNESS.

He should have over #40million raised by actors and friends even before her noise and rants.

Kate Henshaw may not say it but I am not Kate, I am Digidi and will say it bluntly as it is. She is not just happy that every money is paid into Ibu account..She wants to be incharge of all the money given for his health.

We have not seen her in any events hosted in his honour by Actors .She is working with Jasmine that is claiming to be his daughter but she is not, they want to generate pity for money. They know exactly what they are doing.

The night that we celebrated Ibu last month in Abuja, between 7pm and 11 pm #millions of Naira was raised..

This was within hours and not in days. She should stop painting Ibu picture as if he is a pauper, a phone call from Johny B Good will raise millions withing hours.

What happened to Ibu BMW X6 and other cars? Who sold them? Does he have any car now? What happened to his prestigious office @ Amuwo Odofin ( where) we've had meetings?

It is just a question.

I DIDN'T WANT TO TALK ABOUT THIS BUT FOR RECORD PURPOSES, ACTORS GUILD HAVE SUPPORTED HIM FOR LONG WITHOUT PUBLISHING IT

NA ME BE DIGIDI DUNHILL "



