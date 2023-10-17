Why I May Never Get Married ..BBnaija Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija AllStars runner-up and reality show star, Mercy Eke, has revealed why she may consider not getting married.

According to her, she had contemplated having a baby through surrogacy in the past, adding that if she is able to get a child out of wedlock, she may never get married again .

The reality star, while speaking in a recent interview with media personality, Hero Daniels, disclosed that she is under pressure from her mother to get married.

She said: “I had said that I was gonna buy a baby. Not like buying a baby. Just get someone, take my eggs, get someone to be a sperm donor, hire a surrogate, and have a beautiful baby.

“That is what I was thinking because [of] my mum and her village people. She’s always going from one traditional wedding to another. You know, when you had gone to one thousand traditional weddings, they are now asking, ‘When is your daughter doing her own?’ I said, ‘Mummy, nobody should pressure me o!’

“So, I was like I could just have a baby. Happiness is happiness anywhere you find it. If you wanna give birth, you wanna get it elsewhere. That’s why I love Westerners. They just do what they like. Unlike where people would want you to be a certain way. But right now, I love that people, especially women, are doing what they like, however they deem fit.

“Now, that marriage sef. It’s like I go just carry belle, born, and rest. And, once I have a baby outside of marriage, I am not getting married again. Because the kind of love I will give to that baby, I will not love any man again. All my love, I will give it to my baby. So, I’ve only one relationship left in me.”