EFCC Arrests Wanted Suspect for N2billion Fraud In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested one Chike Nosa Agada, an unlicensed foreign exchange dealer, for an alleged N2bn fraud.

Agada, a 37-year old native of Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, was declared wanted by the Commission on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, for obtaining money by  false pretence and stealing by conversion to the tune of N2billion 

 He was arrested at a residence in the Bourdillion, Ikoyi area of Lagos  on Monday, October 16, 2023 during a sting operation by operatives of the Commission, 

following credible intelligence linking him to the alleged fraud.

Upon arrest, a mobile device was recovered from him.

He will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded. 


