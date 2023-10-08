Why I Did Not Attend Amaju Pinnick's Event..Davido





Afrobeats sensation, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has issued a response to the claims made by former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, regarding his absence at an event in Warri, Delta State, even after allegedly receiving over $94,600 (approximately N72 million).





Taking to his Instagram story on Sunday, Davido clarified that he had notified the event organisers in advance that he wouldn't be able to attend. Nevertheless, they persisted in promoting the show using his name.





He said, “To my lovely fans in Warri that spent their hard-earned money to come out apologies that you had to experience this. I was not going to be physically able to make it and this had been communicated to ‘them’ for a longgggg while now I mean MONTHS ago but for reasons best known to them, they continued to promote the show using my name. It’s a shame. But especially for my fans out there, don’t worry, you know I gotta bring Timeless to Delta State. We will do it proper, bigger and better!





Amaju Pinnick had recently criticised Davido for failing to perform at this year's Warri Again festival despite claims of being paid $94,600 and the organizers arranging a private jet for him for $18,000. Pinnick also warned that he would teach the singer a lesson, emphasising that Davido should not let his growing fame lead to excessive pride, especially since he is not a bigger artist than Burna Boy, who has ties to Warri.





But what Davido did not say is whether he refunded the money paid him or not