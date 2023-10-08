Breaking: Nigerian Industrialist Chief Chris Ogunbanjo Dies At 99

Report reaching CKNNEWS have it that foremost Nigerian industrialist Chief Chris Ogunbanjo is dead

Born on December 14th 1923 , he would have been 100 years this year

A native of Eruwon in Ogun State, he was a successful businessman who sat on yhe boards of several blue chip companies in his lifetime

He was also a successful lawyer

Chief Ogunbanjo is an Alumni of Igbobi College Yaba and recipient of the prestigious of ICOBA Merit Award

He is also a honoree of the National honor of OFR

It was gathered thag he died on Sunday after a brief illness

More details later