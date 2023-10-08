Breaking: Nigerian Industrialist Chief Chris Ogunbanjo Dies At 99

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Report reaching CKNNEWS have it that foremost Nigerian industrialist Chief Chris Ogunbanjo is dead 

Born on December 14th 1923 , he would have been 100 years this year 

A native of Eruwon in Ogun State, he was a successful businessman who sat on yhe boards of several blue chip companies in his lifetime 

He was also a successful lawyer 

Chief Ogunbanjo is an Alumni of Igbobi College Yaba and recipient of the prestigious of ICOBA Merit Award 

He is also a honoree of the National honor of OFR 

It was gathered thag he died on Sunday after a brief illness 

More details later

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال