Viral Video : Police Identify Man Shooting AK-47 During Ladipo Market Reopening

The spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has revealed that the man filmed firing shots to celebrate the reopening of the Ladipo market, Lagos State, has been identified.

In a viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday, a man was seen firing shots into the air while onlookers cheered him on.

In his initial reaction, Adejobi had earlier stated that a probe had been launched and the man will be identified.

In an update on Wednesday via his X handle, Adejobi revealed that the man had been identified, and the Lagos command would address the issue.

He tweeted, "The man has been identified. The lagos state police command will speak on it asap. Let's wait for their reaction on the matter. I really commend the efforts of the CP on it.

Excellent indeed. Thanks"