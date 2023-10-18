Viral Video : Police Identify Man Shooting AK-47 During Ladipo Market Reopening

byCKN NEWS -
0



The spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has revealed that the man filmed firing shots to celebrate the reopening of the Ladipo market, Lagos State, has been identified.

In a viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday, a man was seen firing shots into the air while onlookers cheered him on.

In his initial reaction, Adejobi had earlier stated that a probe had been launched and the man will be identified.

In an update on Wednesday via his X handle, Adejobi revealed that the man had been identified, and the Lagos command would address the issue.

He tweeted, "The man has been identified. The lagos state police command will speak on it asap. Let's wait for their reaction on the matter. I really commend the efforts of the CP on it.

 Excellent indeed. Thanks"

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال