Troops Burn IPOB’s Hideouts In Anambra

Troops of the Nigerian Army attached to 302 Artillery and 14 Field Engineer Regiments have set ablaze some hideouts of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who are terrorising the southeast region of the country.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Onyema Nwachukwu, the troops, who were conducting “operation clear terrorists” on Monday as ordered by the military high command, captured different sophisticated weapons from the terrorists including two locally-made Artillery Projectile Launchers.

Nwachukwu, a Brigadier-General explained, “In the operation, one combatant of the dissident group was arrested and several items, including 48 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition, 4 mobile phones, one handheld communication radio and a substance suspected to be cannabis, among others, were recovered by the troops.”

CKNNews reports that in a separate operation the same day, troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade also conducted an offensive operation against oil thieves in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The senior military officer said the troops recovered several items from the camp, including one crude oil cooking oven, three reservoirs, several connecting hoses and pipes and three mobile phones.