Troops Kill Six Terrorists, Boko-Haram Member Surrenders In Borno

Troops of Sector 3 under the Multinational Joint Task Force have neutralised six terrorists in a counter-ambush in Binduldul, Borno State.





This was disclosed in a statement by the Military Public Information Officer in N'djamena, Chad, Abubakar Abdullahi, on Thursday, October 26.





According to the statement, the operation, carried out on October 20, showed the commitment of the MNJTF towards clearing remnants of terrorists in its areas of operation.





The statement added, "During the operation, the troops recovered a substantial amount of arms, including two PKT guns, five AK 47 rifles, three AK 47 Magazines, and 239 rounds of ammunition of various calibres. This seizure has dealt a heavy blow to the terrorist network and significantly disrupted their activities in the area.





"Sadly, two brave soldiers sustained injuries during the operation but are in stable condition and are receiving the medical attention. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them and their families, we wish them a speedy and full recovery."





The statement further read that on October 17, Bulama Bukar, a 23-year-old suspect, surrendered to troops in Gubio, Borno State, in a related development.





It read, "Bukar claimed to be a Commander of Boko Haram, located at Camp Tafkin Chadi in Gilima village of Abadam Local Government. His voluntary surrender was facilitated by the Borno State government effort.





"Upon surrendering, Bulama Bukar handed over one AK 47 Rifle, five magazines, 44 7.62 millimeter special ammunition, and one motorcycle, alongside other items.





The Force Commander, Major General Ibrahim Sallau Ali, commended the bravery and dedication of troops in the successful execution of these operations, adding that MNJTF remains committed to working closely with local authorities and the international community to restore peace and security in the Lake Chad basin region.