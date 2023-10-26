Breaking: Femi Otedola Gifts N1m Each To 750 Augustine University Students

Business mogul, Femi Otedola, gifted N1 million each to 750 students of Augustine University on Thursday, during his inauguration as the chancellor of the institution.

The business mogul shared photos from the event on his Instagram page, revealing that he gifted N1 million each to 750 students in the school.

He captioned the photos, "Today, I was officially inaugurated as the Chancellor of Augustine University. I strongly believe in transforming establishments that I am associated with.

"Therefore, to commemorate my appointment and in recognition of the harsh economic situation in our country, I gave a gift of One Million to each of the Seven Hundred and Fifty Students. 

"I hope this donation of Seven Hundred and Fifty Million Naira assists the plight of the parents of our students in this difficult time... F.Ote$".


