Tinubu Cuts 63rd Independence Day Cake Alongside VP, Senate President etc

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, October 1, cut the 63rd Independence Day anniversary cake alongside other dignitaries.

The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, shared the video via his X handle on Sunday.

The caption read, "President Bola Ahmed Tinubu cuts the 63rd Independence Day Anniversary Cake in company of VP Kashim Shettima, SGF George Akume, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the HOR, RT Hon Tajudeen Abass, all Service Chiefs and Senior members of Government."

The President had earlier addressed Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday, noting that his government is working hard to lay a solid economic foundation for the country.

He also urged Nigerians to endure the present difficult times as it is needed for a better future.





Credit: X| DOlusegun