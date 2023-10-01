Breaking:Atiku Wins As US Court Orders Chicago State University To Release Tinubu’s Credentials

The United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois has ordered Chicago State University to release the credentials of President Bola Tinubu.

In a memorandum opinion and order issued by Nancy Maldonado, the judge, the court overruled Tinubu’s objections to the application filed by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, seeking the release of the president’s record with the university.





The court also cautioned Bola Tinubu that no further request for a stay will be granted before this court.

The court order must be carried out before 5pm CDT on Wednesday, 3rd of October 2023, considering the Nigerian Supreme Court filing deadline of October 5th.