Supreme Court Fixes December 15 For Judgment On Nnamdi Kanu’s Case

The Supreme Court will deliver judgment on the appeal seeking to compel the Federal Government to release the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, from detention on December 15.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had in a judgment delivered on October 13, 2022, ordered Kanu’s release.

In a unanimous decision by a three-member panel, the appellate court also quashed a 15-count terrorism charge that FG entered against the detained IPOB leader, before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

However, dissatisfied with the judgment, FG took the matter before the Supreme Court.