NPF Arrests Two For Identity Theft , Romance Scam In Abuja

In furtherance of the matching order of the Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, to bequeath to Nigerians, a safer cyber space, the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre recently apprehended two individuals involved in criminal conspiracy, identity theft, and romance scams, while efforts are in top gear to apprehend others who are on our radar.

These suspects, namely Jerry Okoye and Ifeanyi Nwosu, both residents of Panasonic Estate in Idu, Abuja, have confessed to their participation in computer-related frauds associated with romance scams and identity theft. Substantial evidence from their electronic devices has shed light on their criminal activities.

Jerry Okoye, a former student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), claimed to have been in the music industry since 2016 and operates a public relations company. However, he confessed to engaging in fraudulent activities dating back to 2014, primarily through Facebook. The investigation also uncovered compelling evidence, linking him to fraud and romance scams, extending up to the present day.

Similarly, Ifeanyi Nwosu, a close associate of Jerry Okoye, who was arrested along with the first suspect, claimed that his visit to the residence was for music recording purposes. However, he admitted to having a unique connection with a 69-year-old white woman known as Winnie, whom he identifies as both a fan and a friend. This connection goes beyond casual friendship as evidence indicating a series of cash exchanges between Ifeanyi Nwosu and the elderly woman have come to light.

The Nigeria Police Force remains unwavering in our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens by relentlessly cracking down on criminal activities such as identity theft, romance scams, sextortion, and other cyber-related crimes. We urge members of the public to remain vigilant and cautious when interacting with individuals online, especially those they have not met in person.

We call upon all Nigerians and residents to actively collaborate with the Force in securing our cyber-space and protecting our communities from these menaces. Safeguarding Nigeria is a collective responsibility that must not be trivialized.