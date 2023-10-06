Sagamu Killings : Release Our Member , Ogun Assembly Tells DSS

The Ogun State House of Assembly, on Thursday, raised concerns about the continued detention of its member representing Sagamu Constituency I,  Damilare Bello, by the Department of State  Services.

The DSS arrested Bello on September 20 in connection with cult killings in Sagamu.

The Assembly, on Thursday, passed a resolution demanding the release of the detained lawmaker, so his constituents will not suffer a lack of representation.

The resolution followed a motion by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, seconded by the Minority Leader, Lukman Adeleye and supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo.

Earlier in their submissions, the lawmakers asked the DSS to release Bello on bail pending the conclusion of their investigation.

