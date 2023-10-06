Disregard Request For My Impeachment, Aiyedatiwa Tells Chief Judge

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has written to the Chief Judge of the state, Ayedun Odusola, to stop the state House of Assembly from going ahead with the proceedings seeking to remove him from office.

He reminded the CJ of a subsisting court order that restrained the House from embarking on such an exercise.

Ayetidawa urged the CJ to disregard any process of law, letter, or application to set up a panel for the purpose of his removal from office.

The embattled deputy governor stated this through his lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), in a letter dated October 5, 2023, addressed to the Ondo State CJ.

“In line with the valid and subsisting order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, and in the best traditions of due regard for due process of law and respect for the authority of the court, we humbly urge My Lord to disregard any motion, letter, application, or request from the Ondo State House of Assembly for the constitution of any panel of investigation in respect of the deputy governor until the two pending cases are fully decided by the various courts with jurisdiction over them,” it read partly.

He reminded the CJ that the House of Assembly had succumbed to the jurisdiction of the court with some of its actions.

Aiyedatiwa said, “The House of Assembly, having submitted to the jurisdiction of the court by filing processes in Suit No. AK/348/2023 pending before the High Court in Akure and also purporting to file a complaint before the National Judicial Council in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1249/2023 before the Federal High Court Abuja, is fully aware of and cognizant of the authority of the court over the subject matter of the removal proceedings against our client.