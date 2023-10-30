Breaking : "Rivers On Fire’: Security Operatives Fired Direct Shots At Gov Fubara





Governor Similanyi Fubara of Rivers has broken his silence on the crisis rocking the state.

Addressing some of his supporters at the assembly complex on Monday morning, the governor accused security agencies of compromise.

He spoke after Edie Edison, his strong ally, was removed as Majority Leader of the Rivers House of Assembly.

The governor, who said he had committed no offence to warrant impeachment, asked those after him to come out openly.

He said, “From what I have seen the security agency is even compromised. They were shooting at me directly but it doesn’t matter, somebody will die one day.

“When people here ask who is this Fubara? He is that man that was killed for his struggle. I am not against anybody. I’m not planning anything against anybody that I don’t know where these things are coming from.

“Let it be put on record that whoever masterminded this is trying to shift… I heard some people gathered to do whatever. That is purely rubbish. You can’t sit when there is problem and say you are doing anything. What are you doing? I’m the chief security officer. I’m the head of the government… whatever action that is taken here is null and void. For our good people, I know you are prayerful. You have been praying for me. God will see us to the end.”

Fubara has reportedly fallen out with his predecessor and current Minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.