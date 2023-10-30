Impeachment Saga: My Hands Are Clean...Gov Fubara

The embattled Governor of River State, Siminalayi Fubara has declared that he has done nothing to warrant impeachment by the state House of Assembly.

Fubara said this on Monday while addressing his supporters at the Assembly Complex, shortly after the House members, led by their Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, convened to begin the impeachment process against him.

“Let them come out and tell Rivers people the offence I have committed to warrant any impeachment,” the governor said while addressing his supporters at the Assembly Complex.

He added, “Let me assure the people of Rivers that I will continue to ensure that you get the dividends of democracy. At the appropriate time I will address the press.