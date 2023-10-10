Police Declares Benjamin Nnanyerugo Wanted For Allegedly Killing Girlfriend In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command hereby declares wanted Benjamin Best Nnanyereugo.

Nnanyereugo is suspected to have murdered his girlfriend, 21-year-old Augusta Onuwabhagbe Osedion, on July 13, 2023 in his Oral Estate, Ajah home. Following the exhaustion of all available options to bring him in, he is declared wanted.

The suspect is 26 years old, approximately 5’9 ft tall and hails from Abia State. He is dark in complexion and speaks English, Igbo and pidgin English fluently.

If seen, please contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727.