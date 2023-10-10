Forgery Allegations: Atiku Abubakar Clears Air On School Certificate Discrepancies

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has explained the discrepancies in his Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, certificate.

Atiku offered the clarification through Dele Momodu, one of his aides, on Tuesday in a post on his social media platform, X.

According to Momodu, the clarification became necessary following allegations of forgery against his principal by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC

Some members of the APC had questioned the name ”Sadiq Abubakar” in Atiku’s WAEC certificate as against his other credentials.

However, Momodu said he forwarded the accusations to the former Vice President, who also provided an answer for the discrepancy.

Momodu wrote, ”The APC busybodies have been bombarding me with allegations of forgery against my Principal, ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR (GCON), which I





: ‘Yes I used Sadiq Abubakar to sit for my WAEC and after passing my exams I went to swear an affidavit to say I am the same person as ATIKU Abubakar. I went to ABU as Atiku Abuakar and passed my Exams as Atiku Abubakar. Interviewed as Atiku Abubakar by the Federal Civil Service Commission and hired into the Customs Service as Atiku Abubakar. So where is forgery there?’ – ATIKU ABUBAKAR

CAN THE APC social media bullies forward the deluge of questions in circulation to their boss and get instant and direct response…

I SALUTE ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR…”