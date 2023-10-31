Police Arrest Two For Allegedly Robbing Skit Maker In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command said it arrested two suspects, Sunday Osagie and Ayodele Adeolu, for allegedly robbing a skitmaker, Ekwutousi Philo.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Rapid Response Squad unit of the Lagos Police Command and shared on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Philo made a video that went viral on October 20, alleging that she was robbed by some policemen in the Alapere area of Ketu, Lagos State.

As a response to the video, the RRS squad swung into action and arrested Osagie, a dismissed spy/mechanic and his accomplice, 45-year-old Adeolu.





“Based on a viral video from a skit maker, Ekwutousi Philo, alleging that she was robbed on 20th October 2023 along Ketu – Alapere Highway by some policemen, the Decoy Team of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) has arrested Sunday Osagie, 31, who was captured in a video with the skit maker.

“Also arrested with the suspect is Ayodele Adeolu, 45, while a ‘korope’ with the registration number LA 910 FST and a Toyota Yaris Verso with the registration number FST 656 JD have been recovered.

“Sunday Osagie was a Spy/Mechanic employed by the Lagos State Government in May 2011. He was dismissed from Lagos State Public Service and de-kitted in April 2023 for “Absence from duty for six months without permission, illegal duties and extortion of money from innocent citizens” after facing Personnel Management Board (PMB).”

The statement disclosed further that the suspects and exhibits have been transferred to the Lagos Police Command for further investigations.

“Commander Rapid Response Squad, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, has directed that the suspects and the recovered vehicles be transferred to the State Command for further investigations,” the statement concluded.