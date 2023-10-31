IGP Approves, Organises Conference For PPROs

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The IGP has approved a 3 day conference and seminar for Police Public Relatiins Officers across the country to educate them on the need to embrace core values and principles of PR, and Strategic Communication towards achieving effective policing and national unity in Nigeria.

 The conference will hold in Uyo Akwa Ibom State from 27th to 29th of November, 2023. 

We are optimistic that this conference will provide ample opportunity for police PR and Communication experts to be more active and informed in their areas of responsibility. 

We are partnering with the UN, CLEEN Foundation, NIPR and other relevant bodies to make it a success and purposeful. 

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال