Pastor Dies As Dunamis Church Collapses In Benue

byCKN NEWS -
0

A Dunamis church  located at Mission Ward North Bank in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, has collapsed, killing at least one pastor.

CKNNews gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday morning when the resident pastor of Dunamis Church and three other members were observing prayers.


The three other pastors were said to have escaped unhurt while the pastor was trapped and killed by the wreckage.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Benue State Police Command, Anene Sewuese Catherine, confirmed the incident.

“Only one person has been confirmed dead for now”, she said.

Police operatives from the C Division, North Bank, are already at the scene of the collapsed building.

 

