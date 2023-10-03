OAU Students Demand 50% Fee Reduction, Shut Campus Gate

Students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Osun State, on Tuesday, staged a protest against the hike in school fees.

The students, who stormed the varsity premises began the protest early Tuesday morning carrying placards reading, "When I dey pay 20k, I dey borrow money. Where you wan make I 90k? #FeeMustFall", 

"I cannot afford to drop out. #FeeMustFall", "My Mama dey sell Fufu, my papa dey ride Okada," "Where you won make I see 90k? #FeeMustFall," etc.

An X (formerly Twitter) user who shared a video of the protest said,  "Why celebrate Independence Day when the Educational Sector is Bleeding? 

"300% increment in our school charges is on the high side. Mr. Minister of Education, Nigeria Federal Government we call on you all. Education is a right, not a privilege. #FeeMustFall #SaveOAUStudents."

