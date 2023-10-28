Nigerians Hail, Knock Detention Of Emefiele By EFCC After DSS Freed Ex-CBN Gov

Nigerians on X (formerly Twitter) have reacted to the detention of the former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele on Friday, by the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission EFCC.





Emefiele was reportedly arrested just an hour after he regained his freedom from the custody of the Department of State Services.





Reacting to the development, some Nigerians on X supported the arrest of Emefiele, accusing him of implementing poor monetary policies while he was the governor of CBN.





The PUNCH confirmed that Emefiele was picked by the EFCC on Thursday night for interrogation at the National Headquarters of the anti-graft agency, Jabi, Abuja.





An X user, identified only as Chemical Brother, wrote in broken English, "This life na turn by turn. As e dey go police fit dey wait for their turn too.”





Another user, Izigab1 said, “More questions to answer.”





“Next is ICPC,” Realadeshina wrote.





Steembehemoth also wrote on X, “Lol. He never see anything yet. 😂Pepper wey him spray for our eyes during that naira reprinting, na now he wan reap the consequences.”





However, some X users were not in support of the arrest of Emefiele by the EFCC.





An X user Godfreyjoseph wrote, "Arresting Emefiele isn't bad in itself, but my question is, what about those who engineered him? I don't think he acted alone.





Another X user, Ayodey4_ also said, "They should leave the innocent man alone please."





CalebOkike1 wrote, "Lol 😂 make una leave this man na 😆😆", while an X user Ifeadeolaoye asked, "Who did this man offend?"