Bakassi Militants Allegedly Shutdown High Sea Operations

The Black Marine and Dragon Fighter Marine have shutdown Atabong East high sea in Idabato subdivision of Bakassi Peninsula, Gulf of Guinea since 5am shooting sporadically, the two dangerous groups were said to be carrying out joint operations blocking every entrance to Atabong East following arrivals of some key officers of the Biafra Nations League, BnL, it was gathered that the leader of BnL, Princewill Chimezie Richards is in the region to address members of the group.

Eye witness said three militant boats moved ahead of the suspected boat carrying the Leader of BnL from Ikpankanya in Akpabuyo LGA of Cross River State to Idabato subdivision, an area controlled by Cameroonian Forces.

Few hours later a response team of the Cameroonian military in an attempt to invade meeting venue were overwhelmed by the firepower of the two militant groups, two Gendarmes were executed. The incidence happened at 11am on Friday, October 27, 2023